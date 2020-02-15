Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the third quarter worth about $2,926,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 305,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,789,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $603.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

