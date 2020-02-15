Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cellectis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 50,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,221. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $741.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

