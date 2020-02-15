Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.07% of Centene worth $1,058,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

