Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Centene by 958.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 470,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.