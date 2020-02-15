CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 19,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNP remained flat at $$27.18 during trading on Friday. 3,707,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

