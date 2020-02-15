Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 339,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

CENT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

