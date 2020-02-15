Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Short Interest Update

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 397,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Centric Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 10,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Centric Brands has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.50.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.43 million for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,914.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centric Brands by 10,489.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 741,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

