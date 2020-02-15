Centurion (CNT) Trading 45.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Centurion has a total market cap of $7,948.00 and $8.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

