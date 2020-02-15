Centurion Trading Down 4.6% This Week (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Centurion has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. Centurion has a total market cap of $7,771.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

