Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

