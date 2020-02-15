Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $73.68 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $79.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 328.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.