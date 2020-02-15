Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Information Analysis (NYSE:IAIC) Critical Comparison

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and Ceridian HCM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $8.93 million 0.19 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 12.86 $78.70 million $0.26 283.38

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 0 5 11 0 2.69

Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $71.73, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis -6.53% -39.07% -20.16% Ceridian HCM 9.55% 1.73% 0.49%

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Information Analysis on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

