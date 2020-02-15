Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 3,077,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,735. Cerner has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

