Chainlink 1-Day Volume Tops $501.89 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Radar Relay and OKEx. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $501.89 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Mercatox, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

