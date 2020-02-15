Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Short Interest Update

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 128,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CSBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSBR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 13,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,622. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.