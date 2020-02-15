Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 263,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

CHRA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,068 shares of company stock worth $378,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

