Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

