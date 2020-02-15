Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report $526.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.91 million to $531.30 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $524.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $486.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

