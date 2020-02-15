Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $64.38 million and $15.00 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

