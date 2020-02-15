CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CIM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

