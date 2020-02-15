Chromia Trading Up 40% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $3.18 million and $1.37 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 257,747,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,004,929 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.