ChronoCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,779.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $50,779.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

