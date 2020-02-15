Chronologic (DAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $316.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Chronologic has a market cap of $276,059.00 and approximately $316.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,859 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

