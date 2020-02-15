Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 373,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.