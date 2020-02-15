Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Reduced by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $115.21. 612,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,639. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

