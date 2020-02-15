Cindicator (CND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.74 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $254,208.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ABCC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,888,997,557 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

