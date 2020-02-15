Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock opened at $300.88 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $301.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.30. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

