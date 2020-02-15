Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

