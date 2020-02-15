Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 754,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $7,734,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,693,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,637,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.