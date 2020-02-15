Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.0% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

