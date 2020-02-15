Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 507,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Civeo by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,822. The firm has a market cap of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.89. Civeo has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

