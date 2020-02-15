Civic (CVC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.88 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Huobi, ABCC, COSS, Kucoin, OKEx, Poloniex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Liqui, Mercatox, Upbit, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.