Clams (CLAM) Trading 56.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Clams has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,618,398 coins and its circulating supply is 3,991,980 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitsane and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

