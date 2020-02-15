Claymore (CLM) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

