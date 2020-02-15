ClearPoll (POLL) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $234,083.00 and $2.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

