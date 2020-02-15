CloakCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,526.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $46,526.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00006182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005045 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00037844 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,402,543 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Livecoin, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

