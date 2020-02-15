CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.13 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in CME Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 85,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

