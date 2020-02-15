CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of CMS Energy worth $76,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

