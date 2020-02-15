Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.65% of Cohen & Steers worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

