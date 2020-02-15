CoinEx Token Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03188240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00248115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00157225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,938,171 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.