Coinlancer (CL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,518.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Coinlancer has a market cap of $85,366.00 and $8,518.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.