Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,312. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

