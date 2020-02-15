Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $1,692,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

