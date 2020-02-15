Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,923 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Colony Capital worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CLNY opened at $4.96 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

