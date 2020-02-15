Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Colony Capital worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at $23,177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 177,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 97.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

