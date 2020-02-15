Color Platform Price Up 20.6% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.69 million and $2,282.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

