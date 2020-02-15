ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,389.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $5,389.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,847,863,159 coins and its circulating supply is 11,806,821,332 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

