Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Columbia Property Trust worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 488,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.91 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

