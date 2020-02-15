Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 829,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,867,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 945.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 156,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 298.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FIX opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.38.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

