Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

